6-year-old boy dies after shooting at July 4th celebration in Prince George’s Co.

A 6-year-old boy died on Saturday after he was shot during a Fourth of July celebration in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to police.

In a news release Sunday, Prince George’s County police identified the deceased child as Ahsan Julian Payton, of D.C.

Payton was shot in the 4500 block of Akron Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday during a holiday neighborhood gathering, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and died two days later.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting, according to police. A man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a woman, who was treated on the scene for a graze wound.

Police said they are currently working to determine a motive for the shooting and identify possible suspects. They’re asking anyone who attended the party, or who may have information that could assist in the investigation to contact homicide unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

