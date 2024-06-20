Hyattsville woman indicted in deaths of two kids who died after being hit near school

A Hyattsville, Maryland, woman has been indicted in the deaths of two young children who were walking to Riverdale Park Elementary School in November 2023.

Olga Lugo Jiminez, 51, is facing criminally negligent manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 5-year-old Sky Sosa and 10-year-old Shalom Mbah.

Both children, along with man, were in a crosswalk near Riverdale Park Elementary School in Riverdale Park when all three were hit by a van being driven by Lugo Jiminez, according to a news release from the office of Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Braveboy said Lugo Jiminez drove neighborhood kids to and from school.

“She was someone who was driving a passenger van that took community kids to school, however she was not affiliated with the school system, either. This was an independent passenger delivery service,” Braveboy said. “This was a private, independent service that parents in that community decided to procure to get their kids to school.”

While Braveboy said she does not believe Lugo Jiminez intended to hurt the children, she should still be held accountable.

“When you take actions, like not paying attention or, in this case, making a turn that should not have been made unless it was clear that she could make the turn safely, when things like that happen, people have to take responsibility,” she said.

Both counts of criminally negligent manslaughter carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison, meaning Lugo Jiminez could face up to six years behind bars.

She also faces two counts of causing serious physical injury/death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle.

“My heart goes out to the parents of these young souls, who were lost in this horrific event,” Braveboy said in a news release. “It is also unfortunate that fellow students witnessed this unthinkable incident since it happened as they were headed to school. We will hold Ms. Lugo Jiminez accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

