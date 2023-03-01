1 killed, 2 injured in Hyattsville shooting

Prince George's County police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning in Hyattsville.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Chillum Road in the unincorporated part of Hyattsville around 12:40 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

NBC Washington reports that the shooting happened at the Area Code Gentlemen’s Club, formerly known as Mustangs.

Police originally said that four people were shot, but later said that one of the victims was injured in an “unrelated incident.”

One of the victims was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police haven’t publicly shared information about a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.