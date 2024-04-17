Rabid raccoon captured in Prince George’s Co. triggers health alert

A sick raccoon found in College Park, Maryland, tested positive for rabies on Monday, prompting an alert to report anyone that may have had contact with the wild animal to the Prince George's County Health Department.

A rabid raccoon was captured alive in the 5200 block of Iroquois Street on Thursday, April 11, but the rabies confirmation came five days later, according to a news release from the county’s health department.

If you or someone you know was exposed to a raccoon in College Park, officials want you to call the county health department immediately at 301-583-3750 or 240-508-5774 after 4:30 p.m. on holidays or weekends.

Rabies is transmitted by saliva, usually spreading to people and pets that have been scratched or bitten by a wild animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Rabies is a life-threatening disease that is prevented by starting post-exposure treatment as soon as possible,” said county health officer Dr. Matthew Levy. “The best way to prevent exposure to rabies is to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and ensure household pets are vaccinated for rabies. Community members should report unusual animal behavior and avoid handling or feeding unknown animals in their community”

The health department also recommends keeping a close eye on pets when they are outdoors and not leaving pet food outside. Rabies in humans can be prevented with four doses of the vaccine over 14 days.

About 900 Marylanders receive preventative treatment for rabies each year after exposure to rabid or potentially rabid animals, according to the county’s health department.

