Prince George’s Co.’s ‘New Digz’ offer a more sustainable way to sell, buy clothes

"Consigning, recycling, sustainability...it's always been a good thing for the environment." A local business owner wants you to think before you throw out that used dress or shirt.

Sadiqa Brown and Kelli Queen, co-owners of New Digzn consignment in Prince George's County, Maryland. (Courtesy, New Digz)

Sadiqa Brown, co-founder of New Digz Consignment, wants residents to know that donating or consigning used clothes can help the environment. That’s because according to the Environmental Protection Agency, over 11 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills each year, roughly 85% of all textiles produced, and it can take over 200 years to decompose.

Brown says textile waste has “always been a detriment to the earth.”

“Consigning, recycling, sustainability…it’s always been a good thing for the environment,” she says, adding that consigning is also a way to “recycle and get your money back for the stuff you’ve paid for.”

Brown says that she and her business partner, Kelli Queen, were co-workers in corporate America before Brown’s job was eliminated.

That’s when Queen suggested that the pair go into the consignment business together.

Brown says Queen knew much more about the business than she did: Queen “grew up in consignment” and discovered that you could find the top brands in consignment stores without paying a lot of money.

But Brown says that her consignment experience at some chains was not nearly as positive.

“The old Salvation Army and Goodwill,” she said of the experiences. “You know, where you walk in, and it stinks, and you’re itching by the time you leave.”

Brown said Queen introduced her to a different type of consignment store, Savvy Consignment in Severna Park, between Annapolis and Baltimore.

“Everything was clean and organized. It smelled good when you walked in,” Brown thought to herself, “I could do this.”

They started their business in 2013, and 11 years later, they have two locations: one in Upper Marlboro and another in Crofton.

Brown and Queen say they are helping smaller consignment businesses that don’t have storefronts by selling on their behalf, giving them more exposure and a bigger platform on which to sell their merchandise.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to give and just to be a blessing to others,” Brown told WTOP.

New Digz Consignment has more information on its website. You can also reach out via email at info@newdigzconsignment.com to learn more.

