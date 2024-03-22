Woman killed after being hit by car in Beltsville, caused delays on MD-212

A woman is dead after being hit by a car Friday morning in Beltsville, Maryland. There were delays as lanes were shut down for police activity on Maryland Route 212/Powder Mill Road for over two hours.

The crash happened at around 4:50 a.m. on Powder Mill Road near High Point High School, Prince George’s County police said in a post on X.

Officers arrived to find the woman in the middle of the road. She died on the scene.

Police said the driver did stay on the scene, and they are still looking into what caused the crash.

All lanes on Maryland Route 212/Powder Mill Road between Evans Trail/Allview Drive and Cherry Hill Road have opened up after being shut down for over two hours due to police activity.

Anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS or on their website.

A map of where the collision took place is below.

