Police ID suspects who they say tried to rob Prince George’s Co. GameStop before detectives intervened

A Prince George's County police officer shot someone after detectives surveilling a carjacked vehicle, watched two masked individuals get out, enter a GameStop and try to rob the store, according to authorities.

A Prince George's County police office shot someone accused of robbing a GameStop in District Heights, police said.(WTOP/Mike Murillo) A Prince George's County police office shot someone accused of robbing a GameStop in District Heights, police said.(WTOP/Mike Murillo) Prince George’s County police have identified the three men accused of trying to rob a GameStop on Thursday, before police intervened and shot one of the suspects.

Kanard Bishop, 26, Edward Leroy Brown, 24, and Kahlill Boyd, 18, all of D.C., face armed robbery and other charges, police said in a news release Friday.

Police were in the 5700 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights surveilling a carjacked vehicle just after 3 p.m. Thursday, when detectives saw two masked men get out, enter a GameStop and try to rob the store, according to Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Bishop and Brown were armed when they entered the GameStop in the Penn Station Shopping Center, according to police.

The detectives followed the pair into the store and saw them behind the counter. When the detectives announced themselves as police, the masked men ran out the back of the store and into the parking lot, according to Aziz.

“A detective discharged his weapon, striking one of the suspects in the lower body, lower leg area,” Aziz said. “The officers provided emergency medical care to the injured suspect, who is now at the hospital receiving treatment.”

Brown has since been released from the hospital. Police said Friday he ran toward a detective before that officer fired their weapon.

No one else was hurt.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative duty, Aziz said.

Aziz said the second masked individual, Bishop, was caught and taken into custody. A third man who stayed in the carjacked vehicle fled the scene after ramming it into an unmarked police car. The driver, Boyd, was later arrested in the District, according to police.

Police recovered two guns in the parking lot behind the GameStop, Aziz said.

The vehicle involved had been carjacked at gunpoint the day before the attempted robbery, according to police.

Aziz said his detectives were in the right place at the right time.

“We are fortunate that they were here. We don’t know what would’ve happened to the worker who was inside this business while these individuals were conducting a robbery,” Aziz said. “On this one, we were able to intervene. Of course, we would like no use of force to be committed here. We would like people to be taken into custody without incident.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.