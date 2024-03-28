Man shot and killed by off-duty DC police officer in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after being shot by an off-duty D.C. police officer in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday, officials said.

A man is dead after being shot by an off-duty D.C. police officer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday, officials said.

Maryland State Police said this all started when troopers went to the area of Crain Highway at Village Drive around 5 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a vehicle in the crash fled the scene, MSP said.

Then, police said that just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Crain Highway and Trade Zone Avenue for a reported shooting. An initial investigation revealed that an off-duty D.C. police officer was inside his marked patrol car in the area where the shooting took place when he found 28-year-old Ian Tilton, of Annapolis, on the roadway and called for help.

A Prince George’s County police officer responded to the call and was then approached by Tilton, who lunged at the officer with a knife, police said. According to officials, the Prince George’s County officer unsuccessfully tried to use a stun gun on Tilton. Then, the D.C. officer shot Tilton, according to police.

The 28-year-old was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Hospital where he died.

Investigators told WTOP they believe Tilton may have been the driver who fled the scene from the prior crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.