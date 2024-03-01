Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 person found dead…

1 person found dead in Prince George’s Co. hotel fire, firefighters say

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 11, 2024, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Firefighters in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said they found one person dead while battling a fire at a hotel in Camp Springs Monday.

It happened around 7:42 a.m. Monday at a Days Inn on Allentown Road. Firefighters found and removed one adult who was dead, the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said.

The fire, which was in a second-floor unit, has been put out and no other injuries were reported by the department.

Below is the area where it happened.

map
One person has been found dead in a fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up