1 person found dead in Prince George’s Co. hotel fire, firefighters say

The deadly fire happened Monday morning at a hotel in Camp Springs.

Firefighters in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said they found one person dead while battling a fire at a hotel in Camp Springs Monday.

It happened around 7:42 a.m. Monday at a Days Inn on Allentown Road. Firefighters found and removed one adult who was dead, the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said.

The fire, which was in a second-floor unit, has been put out and no other injuries were reported by the department.

