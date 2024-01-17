‘It hurts a lot’: Prince George’s Co. car dealership hit with big theft after nine vehicles stolen

The owner of HARB Motor in Camp Springs, Maryland, is in disbelief after thieves busted into his business this week and stole nine vehicles.

According to John Harb, the owner of Harb Motor, the thieves broke in during the overnight hours between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“It hurts a lot,” Harb said. “As a small business, we cannot afford theft like this.”

Harb said the group first went to the exterior of his business with a ladder so they could sneak into the second floor and access the area where the keys are stored. They rummaged through the keys, took several of them and got away with the vehicles.

“They broke the chain at the gate and they stole all the cars,” Harb said.

Harb described the vehicles as being mostly “high-end,” including Mercedes, BMWs, Porsches and Range Rovers.

Prince George’s County police are currently investigating the case. Harb is working with his insurance company, trying to get a handle on what his next steps will be.

“We’re waiting to see what they’re going to do, whether they’re going to find the cars or the insurance is going to pay for them,” Harb said. “We don’t know anything yet.”

As the owner of a local car dealership, Harb knows several other people who own similar businesses in the area. He contacted them, and they told him the most severe theft they’d ever experienced was two or three vehicles at the most.

“Nine cars is something unusual,” he said. “It looks like a big group of people, and … they are professional, definitely.”

It is not just a business-related loss for Harb, but a personal one that has left him “in shock” and “stressed out.”

“Small businesses are struggling these days,” Harb said. “Financially, we’re not in the best time to cover these losses. … It hit me very hard,” Harb said.

