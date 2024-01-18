18-year-old dead after being shot, then crashing in wooded area in Prince George’s Co.

An 18-year-old is dead following a late-night Tuesday shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, according to police.

An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting late Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. and police have identified Olamide Olakanye, of Upper Marlboro, as the victim.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road for a shooting and single-car crash. There, they found Olakanye in the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

An investigation found he had been shot in the 1200 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive and drove himself away before crashing in a wooded area off Sheriff Road about a quarter-mile away.

Police are still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects. At this point, detectives said they do not believe it was a random crime.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

