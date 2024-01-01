Live Radio
1 dead after crash in Beltsville; stretch of Md. 201 reopens

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

January 8, 2024, 3:24 PM

One person is dead following a crash in Beltsville, Maryland, on Monday morning, according to U.S. Park Police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Edmonston Road and Sunnyside Avenue for a two-car crash around 6:45 a.m., police told WTOP. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated and no other details are publicly available at this time, according to police.

Edmonston Road (Maryland Route 201) was closed both ways between Sunnyside Avenue and Cherrywood Lane as officials investigated the crash. As of 3:15 p.m., WTOP Traffic reported that police said the roadway had reopened.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place.

