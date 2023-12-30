U. of Md. student, Howard Co. resident dies after College Park car crash

Erik Mechtel, a University of Maryland student struck by an SUV on the College Park campus earlier this month, died on Dec. 28.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said a Clarksville resident involved in a collision at the University of Maryland, College Park campus earlier this month has died.

Erik Mechtel, 22, was in the area of Campus Drive and Mowatt Lane at around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 16 when the crash happened, according to a news release from the department.

A police investigation revealed that Mechtel was struck by an SUV after it struck a median. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the department, according to police.

Mechtel was hospitalized with serious injuries related to the crash, suffering broken bones before entering a coma, according to family and community members. He died Thursday from his injuries.

The 22-year-old Marylander was a senior, and undergraduate research assistant with the Joint Quantum Institute Hafezi Group, plus a researcher in the Space Power & Propulsion Lab in the university’s Department of Aerospace Engineering. His first published piece of research was made available back in August.

Officers asked anyone with information on this crash to call 301-731-4422 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact PG Crime Solvers.

An approximate crash location is seen below.