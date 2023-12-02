Prince George’s Co. man fatally shot in car

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a 47-year-old Temple Hills man dead.

Police say on Thursday, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

When they arrived, police found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police said 47-year-old Neris Requeno Rodriguez of Temple Hills was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case, police said.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.