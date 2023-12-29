Prince George’s Co. officer fires shots during carjacking in Oxon Hill, police say

Police in Prince George's County are searching for two suspects who carjacked an off-duty police officer near the Tanger Outlets National Harbor shopping center in Oxon Hill.

The incident occurred on the 6700 block of Tanger Boulevard in the parking lot of a business building just across the street from the outlet mall at about 5 p.m.

According to Assistant Chief Vernon Hale, the officer and two family members were entering his personal vehicle when “at least two suspects” approached.

As the carjacking was in progress, the officer, who works for Prince George’s County police, fired his weapon, Hale said.

The suspects fled the scene in the officer’s vehicle.

The officer and his family members were able to get away without injury, Hale said. Police did not identify their relation to the officer.

Police also did not say how many shots were fired, if any of those shots hit the suspects, or details about the vehicle taken from the officer.

The vehicle has yet to be located.

Officers remained at the scene to continue investigating the incident.

Hale asked for residents to remain diligent amid a rise of carjackings in the county.

“This can happen to an off-duty officer; this can certainly happen to a family,” Hale said. “We want to make sure everybody remains diligent, take care of one another, and keep your eyes open.”

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax contributed to this report.