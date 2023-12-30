Police arrest DC man accused of carjacking Prince George’s Co. officer

Officials in Prince George's County, Maryland, say they've taken a suspect into custody after an officer was carjacked in Oxon Hill.

Anthony Stewart, 19, of D.C., was cuffed in connection to the carjacking. He’s charged with carjacking, robbery, theft and additional charges.

Authorities are still working to identify the second suspect.

According to police, it happened in the 6700 block of Tanger Boulevard in the parking lot of a business building just across the street from the outlet mall at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The off-duty officer, who works for Prince George’s County police, fired his weapon, but police said it’s unknown if the suspects were struck.

Stewart and the second suspect fled the scene in the officer’s vehicle.

The officer and his family members were able to get away without injury, according to Assistant Chief Vernon Hale. Police did not identify their relation to the officer.

Hale asked for residents to remain diligent amid a rise of carjackings in the county.

“This can happen to an off-duty officer; this can certainly happen to a family,” Hale said. “We want to make sure everybody remains diligent, take care of one another, and keep your eyes open.”

WTOP’s Dana Sukontarak contributed to this report.