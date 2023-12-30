NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police arrest DC man…

Police arrest DC man accused of carjacking Prince George’s Co. officer

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

December 30, 2023, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said Saturday they’ve taken a suspect into custody after an officer was carjacked in Oxon Hill.

Anthony Stewart, 19, of D.C., was cuffed in connection to the carjacking. He’s charged with carjacking, robbery, theft and additional charges.

Authorities are still working to identify the second suspect.

According to police, it happened in the 6700 block of Tanger Boulevard in the parking lot of a business building just across the street from the outlet mall at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The off-duty officer, who works for Prince George’s County police, fired his weapon, but police said it’s unknown if the suspects were struck.

Stewart and the second suspect fled the scene in the officer’s vehicle.

The officer and his family members were able to get away without injury, according to Assistant Chief Vernon Hale. Police did not identify their relation to the officer.

Hale asked for residents to remain diligent amid a rise of carjackings in the county.

“This can happen to an off-duty officer; this can certainly happen to a family,” Hale said. “We want to make sure everybody remains diligent, take care of one another, and keep your eyes open.”

WTOP’s Dana Sukontarak contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up