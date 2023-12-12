Pedestrian struck and killed in Prince George’s County crash

A man is dead after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Chillum, Maryland.

A man is dead after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Chillum, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said they responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Riggs Road and Chillum Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A man on the roadway was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene to speak with investigators.

As a result of the crash, Riggs Road between Sheridan Street and Chillum Road was closed until roughly 11 a.m.

Police said they’re investigating what led up to the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place: