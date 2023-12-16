New career center in Prince George’s Co. offers residents opportunity to establish construction skills

A new facility in Lanham aims to equip county residents with the skills needed for successful careers with union employers in the construction industry.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he’s proud of the fact his state has some of the best four-year institutions in the world.

“But I’m going to be very clear,” Moore said. “We are going to end this lie that every single one of our young people and every single one of our workers must attend one of them in order to be economically successful.”

That’s the message Moore and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are trying to send through the creation of a new Building Trades Career Center located in Lanham, which opened on Dec. 8.

The new facility aims to equip county residents with the skills needed for successful careers with union employers in the construction industry through career coaching and job readiness training.

Alsobrooks says it will also be home to training programs and apprenticeships for all unions within the building trades.

“We’re bridging the gap between union labor and demand for skilled workers in construction,” she said.

Moore says the facility’s establishment will create opportunities for more Prince George’s County residents to establish wealth.

“When we say that this is going to be a time that we are going to create pathways for work, wages and wealth for all Marylanders, we mean that it is an opportunity to find a good fulfilling job that pays you a fair wage,” he said.

The career center is the first affiliated American Job Center to open inside of a building trades union in the United States.