Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead following Christmas…

Man dead following Christmas Eve shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

December 26, 2023, 7:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after being shot late Sunday night in District Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ritchie Road in District Heights.

The man — whose identity has not been released — was found by police officers suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to a hospital where he died.

The deadly shooting is not believed to be a random crime, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up