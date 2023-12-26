Man dead following Christmas Eve shooting in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead after being shot late Sunday night in District Heights. Police said it is not believed to be a random crime.

A man is dead after being shot late Sunday night in District Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Ritchie Road in District Heights.

The man — whose identity has not been released — was found by police officers suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to a hospital where he died.

The deadly shooting is not believed to be a random crime, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

