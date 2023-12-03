3 men arrested, charged in killing of Norfolk State U. student from Prince George’s Co.

Jahari George was shot and killed near the campus of Norfolk State University on Sept. 2. Police in Norfolk have announced that three men have been arrested.

Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly September shooting of a Norfolk State University student from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Jahari George, 20, was shot and killed near NSU’s campus in Virginia on Sept. 2. The Accokeek native had just started his junior year at the school and was studying to be an electrical engineer.

The Norfolk Police Department said Friday that 21-year-old Marquas Gregg, 18-year-old Camari Warren and 18-year-old Cameron Brown have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy and use of a firearm.

Gregg was arrested in Richmond, Virginia, while Warren and Brown were apprehended in Portsmouth, according to police.

NSU held a “Celebration of Remembrance” to honor George’s life less than two weeks after his death. He was a Presidential Scholar and part of the Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, National Society for Black Engineers, as well as serving as the treasurer for the NSU Swim Club and Media Director for the Student Government Association.

“Jahari George was a goal-oriented person who weaved his passion into everything he did,” the university said in a statement after the shooting. “He was passionate about social justice and loved to delve into intellectual conversations about how to move forward in life.”

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.