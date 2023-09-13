Vigil planned for Prince George’s Co. student who was shot and killed

A vigil is planned for Wednesday at Virginia's Norfolk State University after a 20-year-old student was shot and killed near campus earlier this month.

Jahari George, who had just started his junior year at the school, died on Saturday, Sept. 2.

A “Celebration of Remembrance” will be held for George at 6 p.m. in the student center on the university’s campus.

George, who was from Accokeek in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was studying to be an electrical engineer.

“Our hearts overflow with gratitude for the support, prayers, calls, texts, posts, donations and all the acts of kindness and solidarity that have touched our lives,” said TeAnna George, the victim’s mother. “We knew we were blessed to have been chosen as his parents, and now we see how far-reaching his impact truly was.”

The victim’s father, Michael George, said that “Jahari’s character was defined by his boundless love, selflessness and an infectious spirit that left a lasting mark on all who knew him.”

Norfolk police are investigating the shooting.

They have not yet released information about suspects or a possible motive.

“Police have apprehended a person of interest, and they are currently in police custody,” the university said in a statement. “The shooting is under investigation by Norfolk Police and the Norfolk State University Police Department.”

The university said counseling and support were available for students who have experienced trauma or distress related to the shooting.

“Jahari George was a goal-oriented person who weaved his passion into everything he did,” the university said in a statement. “He was passionate about social justice and loved to delve into intellectual conversations about how to move forward in life.”

George was a Presidential Scholar and part of the Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, National Society for Black Engineers, as well as serving as the treasurer for the NSU Swim Club and Media Director for the Student Government Association.

