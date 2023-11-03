Prince George’s Co. police arrest man in stabbing, carjacking of elderly woman

"She was followed by the suspect. The suspect then approached the victim, stabbed her multiple times and took the keys to her vehicle."

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing and carjacking of a woman in her 70s Wednesday night in the Camp Springs area.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Temple Hill Road, near Allentown Road, as the woman was entering a business, according to investigators.

“She was followed by the suspect,” said Cpl. Erik Marsh with the county’s police department. “The suspect then approached the victim, stabbed her multiple times and took the keys to her vehicle.”

The suspect’s photo was circulated Thursday afternoon and by the evening, Prince George’s County police confirmed to WTOP they arrested a man connected to the incident.

Marsh said a motive is not known, calling what happened a “random crime.”

“This could have happened to any one of us,” Marsh said.

While police said the suspect stole the victim’s car, the vehicle was eventually discovered nearby.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She had “multiple stab wounds to the upper body,” Marsh said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 866-411-TIPS or 301-856-2660.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.