Prince George’s Co. library brings ancient mathematics to young learners

Some of the same items the Mayans would have used to learn math. (WTOP/Stephanie Gaines-Bryant) Some of the same items the Mayans would have used to learn math. (WTOP/Stephanie Gaines-Bryant) The most advanced system of mathematics of any ancient civilization will be taught to students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, this week.

On this Native American Heritage Month, the Largo-Kettering Branch of the Prince George’s County Library System said it will be helping students learn Mayan Math beginning this Tuesday evening.

Kelly Holley Poole, the library associate coordinating the event, highlighted that we use a 10-based numerical system, while Mayan Math is a 20-based numerical system.

“So, they have one, twenty, four-hundred, eight-thousand, 160-thousand and so on,” she told WTOP.

Holley-Poole said she went to the National Museum of the American Indian in D.C. to research how to do the math. She said it took her a little while to catch on, but she finally got it — and feels ready to pass that knowledge to students.

Students will be using some of the same items the Mayans used in their system as well.

“The shell represents zero, a stick to represent five, and beans or seeds to represent one,” she said.

Holley-Poole said the class is geared toward students ages five through 12 and their parents, but she added that teachers and younger students are welcome to take part in the system’s celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

She said she hopes kids learn life lessons from the session as well.

“Math helps us with our logic skills and it also helps us to see patterns, so what I want the children to see is the patterns in how they’re doing this math,” Holley-Poole said.

The event takes place Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Largo-Kettering Branch Library in the Largo Meeting Room, located at 9601 Capital Lane in Largo, Maryland.

Those who have questions about these and other events can call 240-455-5451 or email askalibrarian@pgcmls.info for more.