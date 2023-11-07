Bail denied for Prince George’s Co. man accused of stabbing, carjacking 75-year-old woman

James Minor faces charges of first- and second-degree attempted murder after allegedly stabbing an elderly woman before taking her car keys and driving away.

The man who police said stabbed and carjacked an elderly woman in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last Wednesday has been denied bail after Monday’s arraignment hearing, a spokesperson for the county’s State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed to WTOP.

James Minor, 30, of Clinton, Maryland, faces charges of first- and second-degree attempted murder, as well as various auto theft and assault-related charges.

Police responded to Eddie Leonard’s Carryout restaurant in Temple Hills shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, where they found the 75-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body, according to a statement of charges.

Surveillance video from the restaurant parking lot showed Minor following the victim into the building from the parking lot, pulling a folding knife from his pocket and stabbing the victim before taking her car keys, according to charging documents. He then drove off in her vehicle.

The car was found unoccupied at an address in Clinton around 9:45 p.m., the statement of charges said.

The victim needed surgery to treat her injuries, charging documents said. She was stabbed in the left arm, left upper torso, neck and face and is currently in “critical but stable condition.”

Police obtained surveillance footage from a homeowner living near the spot where the stolen vehicle was abandoned, in which they said Minor is shown driving, parking and getting out of the car.

Police were conducting a neighborhood canvas near an address on Tellico Place when Minor’s brother drove up to them, saying he saw a news release about the crime and told them Minor was the suspect photographed.

Minor’s brother had gotten out of his car to talk to investigators, the statement of charges said, and while the driver’s seat was unoccupied, police said Minor took control of the car and drove away into the neighborhood. His brother then called police to report the car stolen.

Minor’s mother told police that Minor had returned to the Tellico Place address in his brother’s car. According to charging documents, she also told police that Minor was the suspect pictured in the news release.

Minor was arrested at the Tellico Place address without incident, according to the statement of charges.

Minor’s trial date is set for Dec. 1.