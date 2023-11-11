Native American Pow Wow celebrates veterans and culture at Bowie State University

On Veterans Day, Native Americans representing numerous tribes gathered at Bowie State University in Prince George's County to celebrate their culture and honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

At Bowie State’s first ever Native American Pow Wow, the six-hour event began with the Army ROTC color guard from Fairmont Heights High School performing a tribute to active and retired Native American veterans. Colonel Sam Licorish led the students.

“For me as a veteran I couldn’t miss this for the world, because this is our history,” Licorish said.

Following the tribute, several tribes were represented in a six-hour event that included traditional dance, music, art and opportunities to learn about some of the social justice issues facing the Native American community today.

Bowie State President, Dr. Aminta Breaux, said the event also recognized the important heritage of the Piscataway Tribe of Maryland.

“Part of our history is connected to the Piscataway tribe, that were the stewards of this land before we arrived here in 1911.”

Colonel Licorish said it’s important that his students, many of which he said will attend Bowie State in the future, make that connection.

“Get the history behind it, the education behind it, and know a little more about the backgrounds,” Licorish said.

According to Bowie State, an event like this had never been hosted at a HBCU in Maryland.