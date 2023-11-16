16-year-old Shih Tzu reunited with owner after being stolen during carjacking in Prince George’s Co.

A 16-year-old Shih Tzu named Zoi was returned Tuesday after she was stolen from a gas station Monday in the 1400 block of Hampton Park Boulevard near Largo, Maryland.

Yet another dog was stolen and then reunited with its owner in the D.C. area.

Zoi was inside a car when she was taken.

“I was so waiting for this day,” Zoi’s owner said. “My daughter and I were literally going to drive around. When I got the call, I was heading to D.C. to look for her. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t think … I couldn’t even believe this.”

Police said a good Samaritan reached out about Zoi. Police did not say how the person who called got the dog in the first place. There are no suspects or arrests yet.

Zoi’s owner said she’s had the dog since it was 9 weeks old and weighed 2 pounds.

While Zoi had a happy reunion with her owner, a French bulldog is still missing in Fairfax County, Virginia. Queen was taken from a Springfield house Monday after a burglary. Anyone with information should call Fairfax County police at 703-644-7377.

On Tuesday, another French bulldog was taken from and then reunited with its owner in D.C. after somebody contacted the owner about her missing pet.