Prince George’s Co. schools lifts Suitland High’s football team suspension

School officials from Prince George’s County, Maryland, have lifted its suspension on Suitland High School’s varsity football team following an incident between players and a coach from Bladensburg High School.

In a letter obtained by WTOP to school Principal Ronald Hollis, Coordinating Supervisor for Interscholastic Athletics Shirley Diggs said the Rams can resume their season on Friday but that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Suitland played Northwestern in its homecoming game and defeated the Wildcats 40-0.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, the athletic office reserves the right to re-visit and determine any additional penalties if necessary,” Diggs said. “Please remind your team that any further altercations may result in a forfeit for the remainder of the football season.”

Fox 5 DC first reported the decision to lift the suspension came after an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Sept. 22 after Suitland defeated Bladensburg, with the game taking place at High Point High School in Beltsville. A spokesperson for Prince George’s County police confirmed to WTOP that an incident occurred between multiple Rams players and an adult male representing Bladensburg.

Video posted on social media shows Suitland players holding up towels emblazoned with “Mustang Nation,” which is a reference to Bladensburg’s mascot. A coach is then seen approaching a player and trying to take one of the towels from a player’s hand, before the video ends.

Players and coaches were separated after an on-duty officer used a “OC gel spray” away from the crowd, a police spokesperson said. Nobody was injured during the incident, and no arrests or charges have been filed.

School officials have not identified the coach involved in the incident or provided their status.

Following the announcement of the program’s suspension, parents and Suitland alumni started an online petition calling for school officials to restore the Rams’ ability to play. It has amassed 2,300 signatures.

It remains unclear if Suitland will make up its game against DuVal High School on Sept. 29 or if it will be considered a forfeit. At the time of the incident, Suitland’s record was 5-0.

