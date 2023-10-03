Suitland High School’s football team suspended after incident with opposing coach

Suitland High School's varsity football team has been suspended following an incident between players and a coach from Bladensburg High School, according to school officials in Prince George's County, Maryland.

In a statement to WTOP, Prince George’s County Public Schools said it is investigating an incident that occurred after both teams played each other on Sept. 22.

Video posted on social media after Suitland defeated Bladensburg shows multiple Suitland Rams players holding up towels emblazoned with “Mustang Nation,” which is a reference to Bladensburg’s mascot. A coach is then seen approaching a player, and trying to take one of the towels from a player’s hand, before the video ends. School officials did not identify the coach involved in the incident or provide their current status.

The Rams schedule is suspended “pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

School officials did not say if Suitland’s game vs. DuVal High School on Sept. 29 or any others will be rescheduled or considered forfeits. Suitland’s record is 5-0. Bladensburg was allowed to play its game against Bowie last Friday.

An online petition calling for school officials to restore the Rams’ ability to play has over 1,900 signatures.

Prince George’s County Public Schools’ Office of Athletics declined to comment as the incident remains under investigation.

It is the second time in a year that Prince George’s County schools have suspended a fall athletics program during active competition. Last November, the boys’ soccer team from Northwestern High School were disqualified from competing in the state playoffs after county officials said the Wildcats used an ineligible player during the season.

