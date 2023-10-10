‘Mighty fine’: Residents delighted with new homes at Prince George’s County senior complex

Housing for seniors, especially housing that’s affordable, has become a huge issue in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where residents living on Social Security checks and other means have been hit with large rent hikes in recent years.

The county cut the ribbon Tuesday on the first of many new affordable senior housing complexes set to open in the coming years.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting marks the third affordable housing development that we’ve opened,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “We’ve now already broken ground on six new affordable housing projects in Prince George’s County.”

The other complexes are in Clinton, Glenarden Glenn Dale, Fairmount Heights, College Park and Hyattsville.

“That means families all across Prince George’s County can enjoy the prosperity that is coming to our community, meaning that we have left no person behind,” Alsobrooks said. “It is our intention to continue, as we develop our county, to make sure that those who have called Prince George’s home can continue to do so.”

This complex at Woodyard Station has more than 100 units, with one- and two-bedrooms that are set aside for seniors. A building next door offers nearly 50 more units for families, some of which are set aside for those who qualify for affordable housing.

Alsobrooks said that the new housing at the complex offers not just affordable and beautiful housing, but safe housing, as well. That’s what led Marcia Allen to move here from Southeast D.C.

“It was the outside element, and it got to a point for me I couldn’t sleep at night,” Allen said.

She said she’s upgraded big time.

“For us seniors … the cost of living is so high,” Allen said. “But here, we’re mighty fine. We are just mighty fine.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by Phyllis Sumler, as she showed off her second-floor apartment.

“I can sleep at night,” Sumler said, finding peace she didn’t have at another apartment complex in Clinton. “The spirit here is one of the main things I love. I’m around beautiful people.”

