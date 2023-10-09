Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
Man shot and killed in Prince George’s Co. neighborhood

October 9, 2023, 11:47 AM

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, near a residential area, police say.

Prince George’s County police said they received a call about a shooting in the 6800 block of Red Top Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police found a man who was shot on the roadway. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they’re looking for a suspect and the motive in the shooting. Police are asking those with information to call the department at 866-411-8477.

