Man shot and killed in Prince George’s Co. neighborhood

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County, Maryland, nearby a residential area, police say.

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, near a residential area, police say.

Prince George’s County police said they received a call about a shooting in the 6800 block of Red Top Road around 8:15 p.m.

Police found a man who was shot on the roadway. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they’re looking for a suspect and the motive in the shooting. Police are asking those with information to call the department at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.