2 dead, child hospitalized following house fire in Prince George’s County

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 17, 2023, 8:39 AM

Firefighters on scene of house fire
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS units on the scene of a deadly house fire on Monday night in Brandywine, Md (Courtesy 7News)
Courtesy 7News
Ash, rubble and chimney following deadly house fire.
Only ash, rubble and this chimney remain following Monday night’s deadly house fire in Brandywine, Md. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Firefighters on scene of house fire
Ash, rubble and chimney following deadly house fire.
Two people were killed and a child was injured in a house fire Monday night. WTOP's Luke Lukert reports from the scene in Brandywine.

Two people are dead and a child is hospitalized following a Monday night house fire in Brandywine, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said it received a call at 8:25 p.m. about people trapped inside a house on fire in the 13000 block of Martin Road in Brandywine.

Responding firefighters arrived at the scene to find a two-story house in a rural area “fully” engulfed in flames and a pair of adults dead inside the home. A child, also located inside the flaming house, was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Amid the rubble and ash, only the brick chimney remained standing, WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the victims and the condition of the child have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report from the scene.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

