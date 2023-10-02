2 dead, child hospitalized following house fire in Prince George’s County

Two people are dead and a child is hospitalized following a Monday night house fire in Brandywine.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS units on the scene of a deadly house fire on Monday night in Brandywine, Md (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News Only ash, rubble and this chimney remain following Monday night's deadly house fire in Brandywine, Md. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert

Two people were killed and a child was injured in a house fire Monday night. WTOP's Luke Lukert reports from the scene in Brandywine.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS said it received a call at 8:25 p.m. about people trapped inside a house on fire in the 13000 block of Martin Road in Brandywine.

Responding firefighters arrived at the scene to find a two-story house in a rural area “fully” engulfed in flames and a pair of adults dead inside the home. A child, also located inside the flaming house, was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Amid the rubble and ash, only the brick chimney remained standing, WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the victims and the condition of the child have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report from the scene.