Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder in girlfriend’s shooting death

Prince George’s County police charged a 43-year-old man with murder Thursday in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Police say officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro around 4 p.m.

There, they found Courtney Blacksher, 43, suffering gunshots wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seat Pleasant Police officers took Keith Maybin Jr. into custody a few hours later around 7:10 p.m. after he allegedly threatened two people with a gun in the 8600 block of Central Avenue. Those two people were unharmed, police say.

Maybin is charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and related charges.

Police ask that anyone with information call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

