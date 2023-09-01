Police identify tow truck driver fatally struck on I-95 in Prince George’s Co.

Maryland State Police have identified the tow-truck driver who was killed Thursday while helping a motorist on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The man who died has been identified as 31-year-old Osama Abdelfattah Marey, of Suitland, according to a release.

The crash happed just after 12 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Maryland Route 212/Powder Mill Road.

Police said Marey stopped to help an individual, who was driving a 2009 Toyota Yaris that was disabled on the left shoulder of the road. It was there that he was fatally struck by a 2016 Toyota Scion iA, which also sideswiped the Toyota Yaris before striking a 2014 Honda Accord and crashing into the tractor trailer.

A 76-year-old woman, who was driving the Honda, was taken to Suburban Hospital to treat her injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the Toyota Scion iA, a 24-year-old of Laurel, stayed on the scene, police said.

As a result of the crash, the main travel lanes of northbound I-95 at Route 212 were closed, which led to delays and traffic on the Inner and Outer loops of the Capital Beltway. Eventually, I-95 reopened by 4:40 p.m., according to a release.

Police said they’re still investigating the cause of the crash. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine if the driver of the Toyota Scion will face charges.

