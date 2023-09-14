Crash involving 2 dump trucks snarls traffic in Prince George’s Co.

A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George's County, Maryland, for several hours Thursday.

A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Courtesy 7News) Courtesy 7News ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Courtesy 7News)

A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Courtesy 7News)

A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for several hours Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Maryland Route 5/Branch Avenue at Surratts Road, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Branch Avenue opened several hours later at 3 p.m.

The crash involved two dump trucks and several other vehicles, according to pictures taken by 7News helicopter SkyTrak7.

The fire department said hazmat units were on scene for a diesel tank leak.

As a result of the crash and cleanup effort, the southbound lanes of Branch Avenue were closed for several hours.

The northbound lanes remained open.

The fire department said two people had minor injuries in the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.