Crash involving 2 dump trucks snarls traffic in Prince George’s Co.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 14, 2023, 3:02 PM

A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Courtesy 7News)
A crash involving two dump trucks and several other vehicles snarled traffic in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for several hours Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Maryland Route 5/Branch Avenue at Surratts Road, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Branch Avenue opened several hours later at 3 p.m.

The crash involved two dump trucks and several other vehicles, according to pictures taken by 7News helicopter SkyTrak7.

The fire department said hazmat units were on scene for a diesel tank leak.

As a result of the crash and cleanup effort, the southbound lanes of Branch Avenue were closed for several hours.

The northbound lanes remained open.

The fire department said two people had minor injuries in the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

