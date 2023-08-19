Hyattsville man found guilty of sexually abusing stepdaughter given life sentence

A Hyattsville, Maryland, man who was charged with sexually abusing his stepdaughter earlier this month has been sentenced to life in prison.

Quinton Perry, 63, was sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison on Friday, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the abuse started when the girl was 8-years-old in 2011 and continued through 2015. The victim reported the abuse at age 14 and was 18-years-old when she testified during the trial.

While handing down the sentence, the judge told Perry that he had not only taken away the victim’s childhood but affected her for the rest of her life.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the girl’s brothers were also abused by Perry and her family is now seeking counseling.

“The sentence that was handed down really reflected the seriousness of the crime,” said Braveboy. “Because of her courage, Mr. Perry will no longer be in our community for the rest of his life.”

Braveboy said the focus now is on supporting the victim and her family and encouraging others who may have also been victimized to come forward.

She also hopes to remind victims that there is no statute of limitations when it comes to child sexual abuse.

“We’re not afraid of these cases. They are tough but they are necessary,” stressed Braveboy.