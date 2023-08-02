Former College Park mayor pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Former College Park, Maryland, Mayor Patrick Wojahn has pleaded guilty to several dozen child pornography charges as part of a plea deal that will see him serve 30 years in prison.

Wojahn, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court to a total of 140 counts related to possessing and distributing images and videos containing child sex abuse material.

The plea deal calls for a sentence of 150 years with 120 years suspended, meaning Wojahn will serve a 30-year sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.

“This is a horrific case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy in a statement. “I am truly pleased that Mr. Wojahn has pled guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions and these horrendous crimes. As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith and support in him to serve each resident and their best interests. Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way.”

Wojahn, who had served as mayor of College Park since 2015, abruptly resigned March 1, shortly before he was arrested on child pornography charges, which sent shock waves through the community.

Police in Prince George’s County said they were tipped off in February by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in the county was distributing child sexual abuse material online. Police said the investigation led them to Wojahn who, they said in charging documents, was using an anonymous account on the mobile messaging app Kik to upload multiple videos of children being sexually abused.

In court Wednesday, Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Garth said investigators ended up finding more than 1,500 images and videos on Wojahn’s devices and said he uploaded more than 200 images and videos to various social media platforms.

All told, Wojahn was indicted by a Prince George’s County grand jury on 60 counts of distribution of child pornography, 40 counts of possession of child pornography and 40 counts of possession with intent to distribute.

A special election was held in May to elect a new mayor for the city, which has about 35,000 residents and is home to the University of Maryland.

Wojahn is married to an employee of Hubbard Radio Washington D.C., which owns WTOP.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report from Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

