Day care worker charged with child abuse in Prince George’s Co.

A Maryland day care worker was arrested Friday for allegedly abusing a child at a District Heights child care center, according to Prince George's County Police.

A Maryland day care worker was arrested Friday for allegedly abusing a child at a District Heights child care center, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Police said they charged 21-year-old Latayzia Forbes, of Bowie, with second degree child abuse and second degree assault. Forbes has worked as a child care provider since 2021 and has not had any other incidents reported, according to a news release.

Fox5 reported that a mother discovered her 7-year-old daughter had multiple serious bruises on both arms.

Patrol officers were called to Morning Star Childcare Center at 6000 Marlboro Pike late Thursday night to respond to the incident of abuse, police said. Before she was arrested, investigators conducted interviews with other employees and reviewed video footage that showed Forbes shoving and pulling the girl.

Forbes was later taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections for further processing and to be presented before a District Court Commissioner.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case or suspect to call the Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit at (301) 772-4930. Callers that want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

This isn’t the only recent case of child abuse by a young day care worker. In April of this year, an Oxon Hill day care employee was charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault after recording herself picking up and purposefully tripping kids.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.