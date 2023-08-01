Border-crossing cows on the moo-ve through Prince George’s Co.

It's the type of free-range beef Bowie, Maryland, officials would rather not have on their plates.

A photo of two curious bovine spotted in Bowie, Maryland in late July. (Courtesy, City of Bowie)

A photo of two curious bovine spotted in Bowie, Maryland in late July. (Courtesy, City of Bowie)

It’s the type of free-range beef Bowie, Maryland, officials would rather not have on their plates.

City police said two cows spotted Monday night have been sighted roaming around the area of Dunwood Valley Drive over the past four days. The pair have yet to be captured or returned to their farm and appear to be wandering around Bowie.

Police believe the cows started their tour of the city while heading south through Bowie from the Saddlebrook neighborhood.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the two were spotted heading into a wooded area between Six Flags and Church Road, officials said. The bovines appeared to have entered the city after escaping an Anne Arundel County farm, crossing into Prince George’s and grazing around on Race Track Road near the Saddlebrook neighborhood.

Anyone who catches these animals on their trek through the city should call the department at 240-544-5700.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.