Residential building collapses after 3-alarm fire in College Park

Multiple local fire departments are responding to a three-alarm fire that broke out at a three-story residential building in College Park, Maryland on Monday morning.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS told WTOP that the extent of the flames caused the roof to collapse.

Two adult residents have hospitalized with minor injuries, according to fire department officials. No firefighters have been hurt.

Crews were dispatched to the 10100 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County fire department. By 8:30 a.m., a second alarm had been sounded and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue joined the effort to extinguish the flames.

The third alarm went off around 9 a.m. In all, more than 150 firefighters responded to the blaze.

According to Prince George’s fire department officials, residents who have been displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross as they look for shelter.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

According to the fire department, the bulk of the fire was extinguished by 9 a.m. Officials said crews will likely be on the scene for several more hours to make sure nothing reignites.

Prince George’s County fire officials told WTOP that they do not believe the building is affiliated with the University of Maryland, but that some students have housing there. The move-in period at the university starts on Aug. 24 and ends Aug. 27.

