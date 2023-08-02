2 people killed in Hyattsville hit-and-run, eastbound lanes on Landover Road closed

Two people were killed following a hit-and-run in Hyattsville, Maryland, Wednesday morning, Prince George's County police said.

Listen live for the latest weather updates on the 8s on WTOP.

Two people were killed following a hit-and-run near Cheverly, Maryland, Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

As a result of the accident, all eastbound lanes on Landover Road at 62nd Avenue are closed while authorities investigate.

According to police, two cars collided at the intersection of Landover Road and 63rd Place at around 2:30 a.m.. In one of the cars, the driver and a passenger were killed.

The other driver took off after the crash. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map showing the area of the crash is below.

Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.