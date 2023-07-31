Prince George’s Co. middle school receives new look before school year begins

Drew-Freeman Middle School is one of six new schools opening for the 2023-24 school year. It's part of the Blueprint Schools, an innovative public-private partnership used to build new schools in Prince George's County.

Drew-Freeman Middle School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, looks a lot different these days: Students will have a new attitude when they see the new building this fall.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House II toured the new school on Monday.

“We had to push through because getting to this day took a lot of hard work even in the face of obstacles, like a global pandemic,” Alsobrooks said.

This new facility is one of six new schools opening for the 2023-24 school year through the Alternative Construction Finance program. It’s part of the Blueprint Schools, an innovative public-private partnership, used to build new schools in the county.

Each new school is equipped with science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) labs, including 3D printers, etchers, robotics, as well as a video production studio and smart boards in every classroom.

The new building is also equipped with parent resource rooms, community clinics, media centers, and state-of-the-art dance, choral, orchestra, drama and band rooms.

“Prince George’s County is showing the school districts across the nation a path forward in how school construction and collaboration can look,” House said. “As superintendent of this school district, I’m excited to be able to usher in a new era.”

