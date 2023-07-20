Armored truck employee shoots, kills man at Md. Starbucks, police say

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man at a Starbucks.

It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville. The man who was shot was later identified by police as Jonathan Griffin, 35, of Upper Marlboro.

Acting Deputy Chief Zachary O’Lare said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that an employee of armored truck company Brinks was on duty at the Starbucks and working behind the counter. That’s when police said a man, who was not an employee of the coffee house, went behind the counter where the armored truck employee was working.

Police said the shooting was captured on a security camera.

“What transpired between the point of that and the armored car driver pulling his weapon, fatally killing the decedent, that’s what we’re investigating right now,” O’Lare said.

Police have not identified the armored truck driver and have not said whether anyone is in custody.

Police said they are interviewing several witnesses and going through evidence and are communicating with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

Brinks spokesperson Dana Callahan confirmed in a statement an employee was “involved” in what happened at the Starbucks.

“We are actively supporting law enforcement officials in their investigation and cannot comment further at this time,” Callahan said.

A Starbucks spokesman also confirmed that “all of our partners (employees) are safe.

“Our focus right now is on them and supporting local authorities in their investigation,” the coffee chain said, adding that the store will remain closed while “we provide care to our partners during this difficult time, and our thoughts remain with this customer’s family and loved ones.”

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

