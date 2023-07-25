Are you at risk of diabetes? Prince George’s Co. wants to help

The numbers on diabetes in Prince George's County show that it is a "big issue" in the Maryland county.

Portrait of a Latin woman at home taking an insulin shot on her own arm.(Getty Images/Caíque de Abreu)

Portrait of a Latin woman at home taking an insulin shot on her own arm.(Getty Images/Caíque de Abreu)

The numbers on diabetes in Prince George’s County show that it is a “big issue” in the Maryland county.

That’s what Dr. Sanmi Areola, deputy chief administrative officer for the county’s Health, Human Services and Education department, said.

Areola said that 11.2% of adults in the county have diabetes; 16.6% have prediabetes; 28 deaths per 100,000 residents are due to diabetes; and 225.2 emergency room visits per 100,000 are related to diabetes.

“We see all of the impacts across the county. We know the financial impact across the country, across the state and county is huge,” Areola said.

The county health department is launching a program aimed at preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes — formerly known as adult-onset diabetes — called the Prevent T2 program. The yearlong online class, developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will include strategies to help people adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“The Prevent T2 Program empowers individuals with the knowledge and tools to take charge of their health and significantly reduce their risk of developing this chronic condition,” a Prince George’s County news release said.

Areola said this includes activities such as healthy eating and making slight adjustments to how we eat, as well as increasing physical activities.

“Just really small lifestyle changes that have managed things like our weight. We tell them we increase physical activity by even dropping a few pounds. It’s amazing the impact that that has on delaying or preventing diabetes,” Areola said.

Moreover, these small changes have an impact on the quality of life and other potential health effects, including hypertension and stroke.

Part of the program, Areola said, is learning how to incorporate and integrate these changes into your lifestyle.

“You’re learning how to really eat healthy. You’re learning to increase physical activities, learning all the things including how to manage stress,” he said. “In life, we are going to face stressful situations. How do we process that? How do we manage that? How do we get through the options that are available?”

These are just some of the things participants will learn in the Prevent T2 Program, he added.

Studies from the CDC found that those who participated in the program, even when they were not able to prevent diabetes, were able to delay the onset by an average of four years, Areola said.

To find out if you are eligible or to register for the program, call the health department at 301-856-9643. You can also email at wellnessinfo@co.pg.md.us. The online classes will be held on Tuesday afternoons starting Aug. 22.

WTOP’s Sandra Jones contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.