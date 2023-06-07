Report of suspect carrying what looked like ‘long gun’ prompts lockdown at Bowie High

A person was seen with what appeared to be a long barrel rifle, leading to a shelter-in-place order for the school and the Bowie Annex, police say.

One person is in custody after a report of a suspect with a firearm led to a lockdown at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school.

It happened near Bowie High School Wednesday around 1 p.m. A person was seen with what appeared to be a long barrel rifle, police said. The suspect was reported to have possibly fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police also got another report that the suspect was possibly hiding in the school, leading to a shelter-in-place order for the high school and the Bowie Annex. Officers did not find the person inside the school.

Police told people to avoid the area with heavy police presence; some roads were closed as they searched for the suspect.

Police caught a suspect, identified as a juvenile, in a neighborhood near the school several hours later, and the lockdown was lifted after 3:30 p.m. The person was not armed when he was arrested, but police said a weapon was recovered — an airsoft pistol that looks like a long gun.

Police have apprehended a person they believe was involved in the suspected gun incident near Bowie High School. The lockdown has been lifted. Dismissal will begin soon. — Bowie Maryland (@CityofBowie) June 7, 2023

City of Bowie Police investigators are coordinating with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, and charges are forthcoming, a police news release said.

Bowie High School said in a letter to parents that nobody was hurt. There will be a crisis team and added security on Thursday to “support the needs of any students and staff,” as well as counselors for “anyone who needs support,” Principal Joe Kautzer said.

