Deadly head-on crash leaves baby boy injured in Prince George’s Co.

A woman is dead and three other people, including a baby boy, were injured following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said Angelica Cepero, 30, of Bowie was pronounced dead on the scene by Prince George’s County Fire Department emergency medical services personnel after the Nissan Altima she was driving hit a Chevrolet Impala on Largo Road just before 6 a.m.

A 1-year-old boy, the only passenger in Cepero’s vehicle, was transported to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. for his injuries, according to officials. The baby’s condition and relation to Cepero are not known.

The 52-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet Impala and his 21-year-old passenger, both of Upper Marlboro, were transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo for their injuries. Police have not released information about their conditions or relations to each other.

The Nissan was traveling south on Largo Road while the Chevrolet was traveling north on Largo Road when for unknown reasons, the Nissan drifted across the double yellow line and crashed head-on into the Chevrolet, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

