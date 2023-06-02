2 firefighters injured after ambulance struck by tractor-trailer on Capital Beltway

A tractor-trailer carrying a number of cars struck an ambulance Thursday night on the Capital Beltway in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department said the accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495.

Video from the fire department showed that fire crews were at the scene for a previous accident when the tractor-trailer struck the ambulance and another vehicle.

“Slow down and move over,” the fire department said. “It’s the law and our safety depends on your actions.”

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and have since been released.

As a result of the crash, the Inner Loop local lanes were closed until around 2 a.m., WTOP Traffic reported.

