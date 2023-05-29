Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder in neighbor’s sword slaying

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his neighbor last week.

Aaron Bynum, 33, of District Heights, was arrested Friday and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 63-year-old Anthony Cunningham, Prince George’s County police said in a news release on Monday.

Officers were called to an apartment building shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing. When they got there, they found Bynum in the lobby holding a sword and Cunningham suffering multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Cunningham died at the scene.

Police said they are still working to identify a motive. Both men lived in the apartment building, but police said they aren’t sure whether the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

