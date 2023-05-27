Police: 1 stabbed, another shot in separate Prince George’s Co. homicides

Prince George's County, Maryland, police have started investigating a deadly stabbing and subsequent shooting at two different apartment complexes.

Two men were killed in separate incidents at two different apartment complexes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday evening, police say.

Officers said a stabbing happened in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights, at the Oakcrest Towers apartment complex, at around 6:30 p.m. A man who had been stabbed with a sword in the upper body died while inside an apartment, Prince George’s County police said.

Police didn’t share if there were any suspects or motives behind the stabbing.

Over four hours later, at roughly 10:40 p.m., the department responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Telfair Boulevard in Camp Springs, at the Midtown at Camp Springs apartment complex.

Officers found a man inside an apartment who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene of the crime.

Detectives ask anyone with information about either incident to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app.

A map of the approximate incident locations is included below.

