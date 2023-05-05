KING CHARLES III CORONATION: FAQ | Events in the DC region | ‘Bloody Camilla’ drinks in Alexandria? | Where to see royal jewels in DC | How to watch
Man arrested for deadly shooting and fire in Prince George’s Co.

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 5, 2023, 8:39 PM

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a man Friday in connection with a deadly shooting and apartment fire in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Police arrived at the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue at around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday to assist county firefighters that were battling a kitchen fire inside a 3-story garden apartment building.

Roger Neal, 56, of Hyattsville, was found by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot, according to police.

In a statement, police said 40-year-old Lanham resident Marcel Billups shot Neal during an argument before starting the fire in the residence. Billups and Neal knew each other before the alleged murder took place, officials said.

Police charged Billups with first and second degree murder, arson and related charges. He is in custody in Washington, D.C., and awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with additional information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-866-411-8477.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

