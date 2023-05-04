Man found dead following Hyattsville apartment fire was killed, police say

A man's body was recovered following an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County. Police say he was the victim of homicide.

A man’s body was recovered following an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Police say he was the victim of homicide.

Hyattsville police responded to the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue near Oliver Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to assist firefighters with directing vehicle traffic, as crews worked to battle a kitchen fire inside a 3-story garden apartment building.

Police said firefighters had responded to flames inside an apartment at that location, and once on scene, discovered a dead man inside.

Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said investigators quickly confirmed that the man’s injuries were consistent with a homicide. The Prince George’s County Police Department was then contacted to assist with the investigation of the suspicious death.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed as of Thursday morning. Hyattsville police said investigators have reason to believe the homicide was an isolated incident, and an autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

The fire was contained to the apartment. Towers said the fire may be connected to the homicide.

Hyattsville police said Prince George’s County police will investigate the homicide, which happened in the City of Hyattsville, per policy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.